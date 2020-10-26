`The books that help her through’: Winfrey suggests seven

NEW YORK (AP) — With Election Day approaching and the pandemic ongoing, Oprah Winfrey is setting aside her usual book club recommendations. Instead she is citing seven personal favorites. They range from James Baldwin’s landmark essays in “The Fire Next Time” to Mary Oliver’s poetry collection “Devotions.” Winfrey is calling her choices “The Books That Help Me Through.” She says they comfort, inspire and enlighten. Her new list also includes Eckhart Tolle’s spiritual guide “The Power of Now” and a classic novel she previously picked for her book club, Toni Morrison’s “Song of Solomon.” There are also works by Jon Meacham and Ta-Nehisi Coates and an anthology edited by Joy Harjo.