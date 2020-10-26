Snowfall totals Sunday 10/25-Monday 10/26

Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, bringing light accumulations. Even through there was generally an inch or less of snow, it was enough to cause many slick spots on roads and bridges. Several crashes were reported Monday morning.

Cedar Rapids had its third accumulating snow of the season, and it isn't even Halloween. Waterloo received 0.1" making this the first accumulation of the season.

Here's a list of more snowfall totals from across the viewing area.