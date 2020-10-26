 Skip to Content

Snowfall totals Sunday 10/25-Monday 10/26

9:05 am Schnack's Weather Blog

Another round of snow moved through eastern Iowa Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, bringing light accumulations. Even through there was generally an inch or less of snow, it was enough to cause many slick spots on roads and bridges. Several crashes were reported Monday morning.

Cedar Rapids had its third accumulating snow of the season, and it isn't even Halloween. Waterloo received 0.1" making this the first accumulation of the season.

Here's a list of more snowfall totals from across the viewing area.

TownAmount
Waterloo0.1
Dubuque0.3
Cedar Rapids0.5
Iowa CityTrace
Anamosa 3SSW, IA0.1
Cedar Falls 0.4 WNW0.2
Cedar Rapids 2.5 WSW0.5
Center Point 0.6 NNW0.2
CHARLES CITY, IA0.8
CLUTIER, IATrace
Decorah 4.9SE0.8
Dubuque #3, IA0.4
ELKADER 6SSW, IATrace
Ely 0.5 SE0.5
GARWIN, IA0.6
GRUNDY CENTER, IATrace
HAMPTON, IATrace
MAQUOKETA 4 W, IATrace
MARENGO, IA0.3
New Hampton 0.4 SW0.5
NEW HAMPTON, IATrace
Nora Springs 2.4 SSE0.5
OELWEIN 1E, IATrace
OSAGE, IA1.2
Rickardsville 0.2 WTrace
Solon 0.3 ESE0.2
ST ANSGAR, IA1.3
TOLEDO 3 N, IA0.2
TRIPOLI, IA0.2
VINTON, IA0.1
VOLGA 1NE, IATrace
WASHINGTON, IATrace
Waterloo 1.8 SSE0.1
WEBSTER CITY, IA0.5
Wellman 4.0 E0.4
Author Profile Photo

Kyle Kiel

Meteorologist

Related Articles

Skip to content