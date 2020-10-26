Slick roads cause issues for drivers; no injuries after ambulance tips over on I-80

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities responded to numerous accidents on slick roads and highways across eastern Iowa Monday morning, including one involving an ambulance.

The Johnson County Sheriff confirmed that a county ambulance traveling West on I-80 lost control and went into a ditch at Herbert Hoover Highway, rolling on its side before coming to a rest.

Our Iowa DOT camera shows the ambulance tipped over on its side.

The ambulance had responded to a call in Cedar County, but was advised it could disregard and return to Iowa City.

There were no patients inside the ambulance and there were no injuries to the driver or passenger. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa City Fire Department.

Iowa State Patrol is reminding drivers to "check conditions, buckle up, slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles."

You can visit 511ia.org or https://kwwl.com/weather/ for updated road conditions.