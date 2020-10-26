Rep. Ashley Hinson sets her sights on Congress, lays out her vision if elected

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Republican State Representative Ashley Hinson, whose current legislative district includes Hiawatha, Cedar Rapids, and Marion, is challenging incumbent Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer this election. It is one of the state's closest races.

In 2018, Congresswoman Finkenauer flipped the district blue when she defeated incumbent Republican Congressman Rod Blum. After two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives, Ashley Hinson has her sight set on flipping it back and winning a seat in Congress. She has been endorsed by President Trump.

Once a TV journalist in Eastern Iowa, she's said it's the stories of triumphs and tragedies of her constituents that propel her.

“It comes down to the two reasons why I'm running for this job, and their names are Max and Jax," she said. "They're my boys, and they're the reason why I'm stepping up to run. It's because I believe in leaving them a stronger community and a better country.”

Like many Iowans, health care is top of mind for Hinson. She is against the Democrat's $30 trillion Medicare-for-all plan but says there should be little doubt reform is needed.

Hinson would like to make things easier for health care professionals. She said medical liabilities have made their jobs harder.

"I'm trying to make sure we have protections in place for both patients but also so our doctors and nurses and staff can actually practice in rural Iowa and places where we need specialty occupations," she said. "Number two, I think we absolutely need to focus on Administrative Simplification. Healthcare has gotten way too complicated with all the paperwork, and it's driving up costs. Chasing claims takes hours of administrative time."

Hinson said the price of prescription drugs needs to drop.

“We need to get these drugs to market faster through generics, getting the patent process simplified and sped up so that consumers have a fair shake," Hinson said.

As for the economy, Hinson said the only way to rebuild is to get relief to workers.

"We still have many people in the state who are unemployed because of the pandemic. Obviously, that number continues to trend downward but that's still a reality for many industries; hospitality or restaurant industry," she said. "There are a lot of businesses that are still out of business because of the pandemic and the derecho. So, we need to make sure that unemployment benefits are still available to those workers."

Hinson believes lawmakers need to get creative to find a way to help Americans who don't have health insurance because they lost their job.

“This is a case where I think maybe we could figure out a way to use CARES Act money to help supplement that cost families may be incurring as a result of unemployment," she said.

Hinson has served four years in the Iowa House of Representatives. Since 2018, she has chaired the House Transportation Committee. She claims she has a bi-partisan record of getting things done.

“25 of 26 bills that we passed out of committee, most of those are now law,” she said.

Like most Republicans, Hinson supports tax cuts. When it comes to workers, she supports the Right to Work law.

She has repeatedly attacked Finkenauer for sponsoring the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019. The bill would require companies to give union organizers contact information for their employees.

Hinson said the bill would drive jobs out of the Hawkeye State.

"We are a right to work state because we want workers to have the choice of where they want to work without that hanging over their heads," she said. "That policy would be devastating to Iowa at a time when we need to grow and expand, not take a step backward."

Hinson does support ethanol friendly policies. She said the Democrats Green New Deal is "a wacky idea."

“That would destroy the ethanol industry," Hinson said. "It would destroy our meat industry here in the state. They want to end the consumption of meat.”

Her priority would be cracking down on China and India, which she said are the world's biggest polluters. While China is at the top of the list, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, India comes in third behind the United States.

The Derecho hit her congressional district hard. Eight days after the storm, President Trump came to Cedar Rapids and held a roundtable discussion at the Eastern Iowa Airport. Hinson had a seat at the table, while incumbent Democratic Congresswomen Finkenauer did not.

“You have to be able to have a voice and a seat at the table to represent your constituents effectively," Hinson said. "I think I did that effectively. I had an audience with the President and was able to advocate him for the needs of Linn County directly.”

Read about Hinson's opponent Rep. Abby Finkenauer here.

You can hear more from Representative Hinson on "The Steele Report" next Sunday, November 1.

Both Hinson and Finkenauer will join Ron Steele on the program. It airs Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on KWWL.