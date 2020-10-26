Rep. Abby Finkenauer lays out her priorities if elected to a second term in Congress

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - In 2018, Democrat Abby Finkenauer flipped Iowa's First Congressional District blue when she defeated incumbent Republican Congressman Rod Blum. Two years later, she is fighting to keep it that way.

She is running against State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion.

Finkenauer was born in Dubuque County in 1988. Her dad was a welder and her mom worked for the school district.

She served one term in the Iowa House of Representatives before she was elected to Congress.

“We need to find ways to unite as this country; put differences aside, bring people together and get things done," Congresswoman Finkenauer said. "It's how I was raised here in Iowa. It's what it's all about.”

If re-elected, the congresswoman said her top priority would be making sure small businesses and health care workers have what they need to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The number one thing they need right now is more testing," Finkenauer said. "It is extraordinary this many months into it, some of our hospitals still don't have all the necessary tools to test."

Finkenauer has called on the Trump Administration to invoke the Defense Production Act to jump-start productions of the vital equipment.

In these difficult times, Finkenauer said lawmakers need to look out for small businesses and restaurants and do what they can to help out.

She has called for "impact payments to help out folks who are right now unemployed through no fault of their own and are worried every day about paying their rent, feeding their family."

All are items Finkenauer said she wants to see in the next stimulus package.

That package has been sidelined since the president called off talks last month but the Congresswoman is hopeful.

"Everybody --Democrats and Republicans-- need to get together and get this thing done because it is way too important right now," she said.

Just as important, Finkenauer said, is investing in rural areas and infrastructure.

The state's 2019 infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers was a C. Roadways received a C+, and bridges were awarded a D. The report found one-fifth of the state's bridges are considered structurally deficient.

"When you're talking about the number of deficient bridges in our state, so many of them are in rural areas who just haven't had the funding to get them fixed," Finkenauer told KWWL in June.

In her two years in the nation's capital, Finkenauer said she has worked on lowering prescription drug prices.

She supports the Affordable Care Act and protecting pre-existing conditions.

"We are talking to folks who have heart disease, they have diabetes, they've had breast cancer, and they are terrified right now about the fact that this administration has a lawsuit to overturn the ACA and take away their health care," she said. "Iowans do want health care. They want to be able to go to the doctor to get the care that they need and deserve it."

When it comes to climate change, Finkenauer said the conversation needs to include renewable fuels.

Amid an uncertain future for farmers, she said biodiesel tax credits renewed last year offer a glimmer of hope. She was the primary sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives.

"It gives us good-paying jobs in our rural areas in the biodiesel sector, some stability for at least five years to see those industries continue to grow and innovate," she said. "Whether it's ethanol, whether it's biodiesel, the strides that they have made are extraordinary."

It hasn't been an easy year for the rest of Iowa's first congressional district. Much of it is still picking up the pieces for the August 10 derecho.

Finkenauer said it was one of the most heartbreaking things she has ever seen.

"I was on the ground asking for help from the day that it happened," she said. "We had people that were worried about their breast milk going bad, people that were worried about even being able to find a pharmacy to get antibiotics or have ice available to keep their food cool."

Finkenauer said help from the federal government was too slow to arrive. She also said Governor Reynolds waited too long to apply. Once she did, though, the Governor, President Trump, and FEMA Administrator Brock Long have all said the disaster declaration was approved faster than any other in history.

"I never want to see this happen the way that it did ever again anywhere in our country, the need was too great and it still is," she said. "What we've been doing is working with FEMA and local leaders to make sure we're actually connecting the dots here so that they're able to hear directly from the people."



Finkenauer was not part of President Trump's roundtable when he visited Cedar Rapids eight days after the storm. Her opponent Ashley Hinson was.

Finkenauer is calling for the deadline for Iowans to apply for FEMA assistance following the derecho to be extended.



"That's something again that we're going to continue to push for," she said. "Whether it helps with the tree removals or our cities with debris removal, there's so much yet left to do."

Finkenauer said she is not afraid to work across party lines. Finkenauer often tells voters that she introduced more than 20 bi-partisan bills in congress during her time.

Only one, the Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act of 2019 cleared both chambers of Congress and made it to President Trump's desk.

Three others have been passed out of the house but have not made it out of the senate.

“When there's work to be done, you find any way how to get it done," she said. "That is what I've been trying to do in Washington.”

You can read about her challenger Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson here.

You can hear more from Congresswoman Finkenauer on "The Steele Report" next Sunday, November 1.

Ron Steele will interview both Finkenauer and her challenger State Rep. Ashley Hinson, on the program. It airs Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on KWWL.