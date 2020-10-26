Remembering his friends, Springsteen pens ‘Letter to You’

NEW YORK (AP) — Death and loss are familiar themes on Bruce Springsteen’s new album and the project took off more than a year ago when The Boss wrote a song about his friend and teenage bandmate George Theiss, who died in 2018. Realizing he was the sole living member of his first band, Springsteen reminisced about where the New Jersey nightclubs where Castiles played gigs and the flannel shirts and thrift store jeans they wore when writing “Last Man Standing.” The track was the key to wealth of new songs. “Letter to You,” Springsteen’s new album released last week, was born. The album, which is based around being in a rock band, led to the E Street’s return.