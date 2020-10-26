Rare Halloween Blue Moon

Let the craziness of 2020 continue! There will be a full moon on Halloween this year.

https://www.farmersalmanac.com/blue-moon

It will be the Halloween Blue Hunter's Full Moon. It'll be visible in all time zones and will be at its fullest at 9:49 AM CDT. The last full moon to occur on Halloween was 2001, but only those living in the Central and Pacific time zones could see. You have to go all the way back to 1944 for a Halloween full moon that was visible to all.

The name "Blue Moon" is used for the second full moon in a single month. The moon doesn't actually look blue. This occurrence happens on average every two and a half to three years.

https://greatestgreeks.wordpress.com/2017/02/05/meton-of-athens/

Having a full moon on Halloween only occurs every 19 years. This pattern is known as the Metonic Cycle. It was discovered in 432 BC by Meton of Athens. His theory states that the phase of the moon will repeat on the same date every 19 years. Well because of leap years and the variance in the moon's orbit, the Metonic cycle is only accurate within one day. Since the lunar cycle is 29.5 days long, a full moon on Halloween will always be a Blue Moon.

If you miss this Halloween's full moon, there are still 4 more chances within this century: 2039, 2058, 2077, and 2096.