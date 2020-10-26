Big power shutoffs in California as winds boost fire danger

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Large swaths of California were had no electricity on Monday as utilities sought to prevent the chance of their equipment sparking wildfires as the fire-weary state is buffeted by powerful winds and dangerously dry weather conditions. More than 1 million people were expected be in the dark later Monday as officials issued warnings for what could be the strongest winds for California this year. As many as 361,000 customers in 36 counties have been affected by the planned outages in northern California. Another 71,000 could be affected in Southern California. The National Weather Service has issued extreme fire danger warnings for much of the state.