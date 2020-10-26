Police: Woman shot to death inside busy Iowa Chuck E. Cheese

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a woman was shot to death inside a busy Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Davenport. The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday — the second of two fatal shootings Sunday in Davenport. Police say a woman shot another woman inside the restaurant, then fled. Officers arrived to find a woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police have not yet released her name or reported any arrests in the case. Police say the first shooting occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday outside a home, killing 19-year-old Lavonte Lee Baker.