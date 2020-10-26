Highway 218 closed for over an hour due to winter driving accident

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Police say slick roads caused an accident along Highway 218 northbound Sunday night. The highway was closed for over an hour and one person was sent to the hospital.

Police say one vehicle spun out and a second vehicle crashed into it just after 10:00 p.m. on Sunday. One person was hospitalized with a broken leg.

The accident happened in the northbound lanes near the West 5th and West 6th Street overpasses. Both northbound lanes were closed until roughly 11:30 p.m.

Waterloo Police are reminding people to be careful on winter roads.