Oct. 26: Iowa hits another record-breaking number of hospitalizations

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 677 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 116,452.

The state's website says that of the 116,452 people who have tested positive, 87,984 have recovered. This is 275 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 28,468.

The state is reporting 2 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,636.

There were 73 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 561, which is up from 541. This sets another record-breaking number for hospitalizations. Of those hospitalizations, 129 are in the ICU and 45 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 2,750 new tests given and a total of 939,561 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Sunday. There were 63 more positive cases for a total of 6,283 cases in the county. There were 5 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,415. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there were 64 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,439 reported cases since 10 a.m. Sunday. There were 66 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,100 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 135 deaths. There are 18 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.4 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 21 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 5,850 reported cases. There have been 12 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,137 recoveries. A total of 45,997 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 44 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 5,200 reported cases. There were 22 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,340. A total of 35,790 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 57 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.5 percent.

