More than 5,000 absentee ballots have not yet been returned in Black Hawk County
BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) — The Black Hawk County Auditors office said there are more than 5,000 absentee ballots that have not yet been returned.
The office said time is running out, and anyone who has not sent back their ballots is encouraged to return them as soon as possible.
Postage for absentee ballots are already paid for. Residents can also drop ballots into the secure drop box right outside the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
Over 32,700 ballots have been returned, and that includes in the mail, in the drop box, and voting in person at the courthouse and at satellite locations.
If you did not receive an absentee ballot, you can still vote in person at the courthouse, 316 East 5th Street in Waterloo, at the following times:
- Monday 10/26 : 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Tuesday 10/27 : 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Wednesday 10/28 : 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Thursday 10/29 : 8:00am - 7pm
- Friday 10/30 : 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Saturday 10/3 1: 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Monday 11/2 : 8:00am - 5:00pm
