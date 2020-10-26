Missing Minnesota woman found after being spotted in Iowa

Missing Minnesota woman found after being spotted in IowaNew
HUDSON, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Falls Public Safety confirmed on Monday that a missing Minnesota woman was safely located after possibly being spotted in Hudson.
Before she was declared missing, 80-year-old Andrea "Andy" Nyberg was last seen driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre last Friday in Mora, Minnesota. Her family said she has some level of dementia.
*Update 10/26/20: She has been found. Thank you to everyone for sharing. ---- Please stay on the look out for this...Posted by Cedar Falls Public Safety on Monday, October 26, 2020