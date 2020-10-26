Marion police conduct alcohol compliance checks; two businesses sell to underage adults
MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marion Police said two establishments sold alcohol to underage volunteers during alcohol compliance checks last Tuesday.
The volunteers, ages 19 and 20, assisted police by attempting to purchase alcohol from different businesses.
Police said of 18 establishments open for business, two sold to the volunteers: Cedar Rapids Bowling Center and The Edison Restaurant and Pub. Employees at both businesses checked ID’s but still allowed the purchases, according to police.
The 16 establishments that were either in compliance or were not currently selling alcohol included:
- Napoli’s
- Carlos O Kelly's Mexican Cafe
- Villa’s Patio Mexican Restaurant
- Naso's
- Pitcher’s
- Cocktails and Company
- Q Dogs BBQ
- Tomaso's
- Ramsey's Metro Market
- Urban Pie
- Goldfinch Tap and Eatery
- Wrigleyville
- Big Shots Bar and Grill
- TownePlace Suites by Marriott
- Zio Johno's
- Uptown Snug
It is a simple misdemeanor to sell alcohol to a person younger than 21. A conviction carries a fine of $645.