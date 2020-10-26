Marion police conduct alcohol compliance checks; two businesses sell to underage adults

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- Marion Police said two establishments sold alcohol to underage volunteers during alcohol compliance checks last Tuesday.

The volunteers, ages 19 and 20, assisted police by attempting to purchase alcohol from different businesses.

Police said of 18 establishments open for business, two sold to the volunteers: Cedar Rapids Bowling Center and The Edison Restaurant and Pub. Employees at both businesses checked ID’s but still allowed the purchases, according to police.

The 16 establishments that were either in compliance or were not currently selling alcohol included:

Napoli’s

Carlos O Kelly's Mexican Cafe

Villa’s Patio Mexican Restaurant

Naso's

Pitcher’s

Cocktails and Company

Q Dogs BBQ

Tomaso's

Ramsey's Metro Market

Urban Pie

Goldfinch Tap and Eatery

Wrigleyville

Big Shots Bar and Grill

TownePlace Suites by Marriott

Zio Johno's

Uptown Snug

It is a simple misdemeanor to sell alcohol to a person younger than 21. A conviction carries a fine of $645.