Local county auditors preparing for election day

(KWWL) -- As election day looms so does the uncertainty of what a polling place will be like amid a pandemic in one of the most contentious presidential races.

So far, Iowa has seen record turnout for absentee voting, including in Black Hawk County where Auditor Grant Veeder shared how his office is preparing for November 3rd.

"We're going to be prepared for having as many people show up that haven't voted absentee," Veeder said.

Veeder also shared some breakdowns in terms of what age groups have requested absentee ballots as of the October 20th:

18-24: 2,486 ballots requests, 23% of registered voters in this group

25-34: 3,457 ballots requests, 20.9% of registered voters in this group

35-49: 5,843 ballots requested, 29.5% of registered voters in this group

50-64: 8,939 ballots requested, 44.5% of registered voters in this group

65 and over: 15,091 ballots requested, 68.1% of registered voters in this group

With the exception of the final group, none of the voter turnout numbers reflect even half of those who voted in the 2016 general election.

KWWL also asked Veeder to talk about the duties of a poll watcher. A poll watcher is someone sanctioned by a county political party and the auditor's office to ensure the integrity of a polling place.

While their duties typically fall under under that goal, by monitoring voters and challenging voter eligibility, they can also aid the party in getting more people out to vote.

"They can get information from the precinct workers on how many people have voted, who has voted, who hasn't voted so they can contact people to get them out to vote on election day," Veeder said.

He says that a challenge is uncommon. A poll watcher can not interfere with a person's vote, solicit them to vote for a candidate, or even approach them while in line as well when they approach the polling place.

Veeder adds that voter intimidation has not been a problem.

There are national concerns of civil unrest at polling places on election day. Veeder said he's had conversations with law enforcement to ensure they know where the polling places are if something were to happen.

In Linn County, Auditor Joel Miller has asked a handful of off-duty sheriff's deputies to be on standby.

As the chief election official in Linn County, I will have no tolerance for any persons, including those who have already voted, being in or near a polling place who are not duly authorized to be present. Election officials will be publicly displaying their credentials, and pollwatchers and the press will be required to publicly display their credentials so the voters can plainly identify who they are and why they are present. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller

Secretary of State Paul Pate organized workshops in July where county auditors, emergency managers, IT directors, vendor partners, and other stakeholders worked with Pratum, a cybersecurity firm based in Ankeny, to develop an incident response plan every county could utilize for a variety of scenarios.

“As election officials, we prepare for the worst, but hope for the best,” Secretary Pate said. “Whether it’s a cyber event, civil unrest, equipment failure, or a natural disaster, we have a plan and we are prepared to handle it. Pratum has provided valuable insight to assist all 99 counties with setting up the necessary action steps to deal with any problem that might occur.”