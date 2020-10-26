 Skip to Content

Linn County emergency crews respond to an overturned camper along Highway 30

ATKINS, Iowa (KWWL) — Expect delays early Monday morning as emergency crews are directing traffic away from a serious crash on Highway 30.

Linn County emergency crews were on the scene, picking up the pieces following a crash that left a camper destroyed.

The driver of the vehicle said he was OK, but is choosing to remain anonymous.

Snow on the roads caused his camper to jackknife, tipping the caper over and spilling all of his personal belongings over the road.

Chelsie Nelson

content producer

