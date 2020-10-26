Judge refuses to block ‘No Boycott of Israel’ measure

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit in which a Muslim civil rights group sought to block the state of Maryland from enforcing its ban on contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake ruled Monday that a software engineer who is named as the lawsuit’s plaintiff hasn’t shown he has suffered any “direct injury” giving him the legal standing to challenge the governor’s 2017 executive order. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s order requires contractors to certify in writing that they don’t boycott Israel. The Council on American-Islamic Relations sued Hogan and state Attorney General Brian Frosh last year to challenge the order.