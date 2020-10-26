Joe Biden will travel to Iowa on Friday

(KWWL) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning in Iowa on Friday, making his first stop in the Hawkeye State since before the 2020 caucus.

According to Biden's campaign, he will discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

The campaign says they will be providing more details soon.

The news of Biden's trip to Iowa comes as Donald Trump Jr. plans to host a "Make America Great Again!" campaign event in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday and Vice President Mike Pence will host one in Des Moines on Thursday.