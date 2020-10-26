It’s National Pumpkin Day!

(KWWL) -- Whether it's in your latte or sitting out on your front porch, Monday's the day to celebrate everyone's favorite gourd!

October 26th marks National Pumpkin Day.

The name comes from the Greek word "pepon," which translates to "large melon."

Of course, pumpkins come in all shapes and sizes.

And while they're fun to decorate and carve for Halloween, pumpkins are also packed with nutrients like vitamin C, making them the perfect treat for the fall season!

And in case you're wondering, the Guinness world record for the heaviest pumpkin is just over 26-hundred pounds.

Anamosa was officially named the Pumpkin Capital of Iowa in 1993 and hosts the annual Anamosa Pumpkinfest and GIANT Pumpkin weigh-off.