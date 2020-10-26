Iowa City Police asking for the public’s help in identifying window peeping suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa City Police are warning the community of reports of a subject looking into the windows of female residents.

In at least one report, a man had been observed performing indecent activities outside of a window, while in other incidents, a camera flash had been seen outside of the windows.

Police have responded to four reports of this activity between October 22nd and October 25th. All incidents occurred in the 300 block of South Dodge Street and the 500 block of South Johnson Street between 2 and 3 in the early morning hours.

The victims have described a possible suspect as a short statured male with a thin build and possibly in his early twenties. Victims have also reported seeing a red pick-up truck in the area.

Iowa City Police are urging residents to always keep their windows and doors locked, even when home, and to close window coverings at night, especially in bedrooms and bathrooms.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.