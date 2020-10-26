Greece, Turkey wrangle over military games in eastern Med

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has denounced Turkey’s plans to carry out a maritime military exercise on Oct. 28, a Greek national holiday, just hours after NATO’s secretary general said both countries had called off wargames on each other’s national holidays. Tension with Turkey was one of the main topics of discussion between the Greek and Russian foreign ministers who met in Athens Monday. Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey have had often frosty relations through the years. Most recently they have been locked in a bitter dispute in over maritime boundaries and energy exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.