Gov. Reynolds announces COVID-19 County Fairs Relief  Program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you were disappointed about not being able to go to your local county fair this summer, they may be getting a boost from the state for next year.

Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program, which will provide short-term relief to eligible county and district fairs. Reynolds says the goal of the program is to help the fairs continue or resume operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every single year, Iowans who attend their local county fair get to see, taste, and experience the positive impact Iowa agriculture has on our communities,” Reynolds said. “The economic and social impact is immeasurable and it’s critical they have our support to continue operations in preparation for next year.”

The statewide program is an extension of the Small Business Relief Grant program and has been allocated up to $6 million in pandemic relief funds.

The program will grant either $25,000, $50,000, or $75,000 to fairs based on demonstrated revenue loss from October 2019 through September 2020 compared to the previous year.

Applications are currently being accepted via email or mail until November 16 and questions can be directed to the AIF by emailing tsb@iowafairs.com or calling 563-547-4996.

To be eligible for a grant, the applicant must show that

it is a "fair"

conducted a "fair event" in 2019

held an event under COVID-19 restrictions or canceled an event after March 17, 2020

Experienced revenue loss from October 2019 through September 2020

More information on the program can be found at iowabusinessrecovery.com.