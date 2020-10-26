Garage fire displaces family in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent out to Crestridge Ave. SW for a report of a garage fire at 12:39 p.m. today.

Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from an attached garage, went into the eaves of the home and also spread into the attic.

Significant fire damage to the garage was reported, including significant smoke and water damage to living space of the home.

Zero injuries were reported and the family has been displaced due to the damage.

The fire originated from discarded ashes from the fireplace in the Yardy cart earlier in the morning.

Cedar Rapids Fire wants to remind people to completely cool ashes and discard them into a metal container with a lid.