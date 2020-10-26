Dubuque County supervisors to again discuss mask mandate in afternoon work session

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) --- The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will again discuss a potential county-wide mask mandate.

In a letter dated October 21, 2020, the Dubuque County Board of Health voiced to the Board they had agreed "to begin the full process of reviewing, discussing and potential approving a Mask Mandate Resolution."

A similar push was rejected by a vote of 2-1 upon the Board of Health's last recommendation, made in late August.

County health officials say that since then, the amount of cases and people hospitalized locally due to COVID-19 has increased, "challenging our health care system and health care providers."

The issue will be discussed in a work session of the county board scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 26.