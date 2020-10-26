Disagreements remain for Dubuque County officials on merits, enforcement of mask mandate

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) --- The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors met with the Dubuque County Board of Health Monday, after again recommending a county-wide mask mandate.

A similar push was rejected by a vote of 2-1 upon the Board of Health's last recommendation, made in late August.

The amount of virus cases and people hospitalized locally due to COVID-19 has increased, "challenging our health care system and health care providers."

Health officials point to recent findings as cause for a mask mandate. They are seeing higher positivity rates in Dubuque's rural communities as of late.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joseph Kennedy today saying he wears a mask ---

and that his office will quote 'go along' with whatever the county may decide.

"A lot of people don't really understand that it's more about caring about your fellow citizens than it is about your own health," Kennedy said.

"I don't particularly care to wear a mask, but I do, because I care about other people getting sick."

Board member Ann McDounough spoke Monday, openly defiant about the enforcement of such a mandate.

"Our business took an order last week from a gentleman who refused to put on a mask. It's a sign on the door. The person came in and said, 'Do what you wish about wearing a mask, I'm not wearing a mask, I don't wear them.'"

"We took his order, at this point we cannot not, as a small employer. We live in the city of Dubuque, so there you have it," McDonough said. "I guess Chief Dalsing can come and visit us."

McDonough says she'd rather work with mayors on how to best educate the public. Supervisor Jay Wickham says such a move would amount to more of the same: high rates of spread throughout the county.

"Look at our results. Look at where we're at. This is going to take a much more proactive measure. So if you think you want to pat yourself on the back because you're going to get together with a bunch of mayors… that's wonderful... if you want to save a few oak trees," Wickham said.

County Supervisor Dave Baker maintained that businesses are regulating themselves.

"It looks good on paper, but it's un-enforcable," said Baker.

Sheriff Kennedy stressed such a move would take more resources than what's on hand now.

"It's going to be very difficult for our people to enforce a mask mandate when you consider the size of the county," Kennedy said.

Last month, the White House recommended at least 60 counties in Iowa mandate masks. So far, two have issued county-wide mask mandates.