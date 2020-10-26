Daylight saving time ends Sunday, clocks turn back one hour

(KWWL) — It’s about to get dark outside a whole lot earlier in the day.

Daylight saving time is set to come this upcoming weekend.

On Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 a.m., clocks will turn back to 1 a.m.

Daylight saving time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021, where clocks will "spring" forward one hour.

The practice itself is mandated by the federal government and has been used since around the time of World War I. It was originally used to try and reduce the amount of fuel used for producing electric power. Many European countries were the first to adopt daylight saving time, but the United States hopped on board in 1918. Due to its unpopularity, however, the practice was stopped after the war ended.

As World War II began, President Franklin Roosevelt instituted daylight again until 1945. Needless to say, there remained a lot of confusion surrounding the practice and its overall utility.

The Uniform Time Act of 1966 sought to set a standard and ease confusion by implementing daylight saving time across the country. If a state did not want to abide, they were required to pass a state law.

Now, several states and territories do not follow daylight saving time including: Arizona, Hawaii, the commonwealths of Puerto Rico and the Northern Marina Islands, the US Virgin Islands, American Samoa, and Guam.

Several states, including Illinois, have legislation in progress to try and opt out.