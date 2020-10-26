Crew safe, 7 detained after UK special forces raid tanker

LONDON (AP) — The operator of an oil tanker that was stormed by British naval special forces after a group of stowaways threatened violence says all the crew members are “safe and well.” Seven people were detained in the raid, which unfolded in the English Channel after darkness fell on Sunday. Special Boat Service commandos were lowered by rope from helicopters onto the Nave Andromeda, whose crew had locked themselves in a secure part of the ship. The ship had left Lagos, Nigeria, on Oct. 6 and had been due to dock in Southampton on Sunday morning. The raid followed a 10-hour standoff off the Isle of Wight.