CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- I-380 Southbound has been reduced to one lane due to a crash.

The crash happened between Exit 21 and 20B.

This is the second crash on I-380 on Monday morning. You can read more about the other crash here.

I-380 SB: Roadway reduced to one lane due to a crash from Exit 21 - H Avenue and J Avenue to Exit 20B - 7th Street Northeast (Cedar Rapids). https://t.co/NTzqCr8ohx — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) October 26, 2020

