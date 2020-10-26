COVID-19 infections causing health care worker shortages

As the number of cases of COVID-19 increase, it’s inevitable that some health care workers are infected. And when they are, people they work closely with are also asked to quarantine, creating a shortage that threatens services. Kaiser Health News reports a staff shortage closed a specialty clinic in Helena for two weeks last month. And Kalispell Regional Medical Center is no longer requiring staff who are close contacts to quarantine as long as they aren’t symptomatic. In North Dakota, hospitals may end up curtailing elective surgeries if the case growth continues.