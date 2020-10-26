Couple pleads not guilty killing, abusing adopted children

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee couple pleaded not guilty Monday to dozens of charges including murder and abuse involving children they had adopted. News outlets reported that 63-year-old Michael Gray Sr. and 60-year-old Shirley Gray were arraigned on the 42-count indictment handed down last week by a Roane County grand jury. The charges involve the death of a girl, whose remains were found on their property, and other children the couple had adopted. The couple was arrested in May after a little boy was spotted walking alone along a Roane County road.