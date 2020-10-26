Cedar Rapids police respond to more than 70 accidents during slippery morning commute

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Monday morning's slippery roads were challenging for drivers across eastern Iowa.

Cedar Rapids police said during the morning commute, from 5 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., they responded to more than 70 accidents. Some highways were backed up for miles.

Three people went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic is flowing again on major routes, however, police say you should still be cautious throughout the day.

