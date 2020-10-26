Cedar Rapids police recover two stolen guns after arresting three suspects

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Cedar Rapids officers attempted to stop a vehicle that had driven through a stop sign at 11th Street and 22nd Avenue SW on Oct. 24

An individual, identified as 18-year-old Donta Payne Underwood, exited the front passenger seat and ran away during a traffic stop. Two officers were able to catch Underwood in the backyard of a residence.

Underwood was found in possession of ammunition, marijuana, and a handgun that was reportedly stolen on June 10, 2020.

The police eventually stopped the suspect vehicle in the 1100 block of 21st Avenue SW. The two suspects were identified as 18-year-old Torrence Miqule Warr and 20-year-old Jentry Deraine Chambers.

Chambers later admitted to taking a handgun from the vehicle into an alleyway.

All three suspects were transported to the Linn County Jail.