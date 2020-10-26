 Skip to Content

Authorities: 2 girls in truck led police on 30-mile chase

ARGO, Ala. (AP) — Two young girls in a pickup truck led police on a chase of at least 30 miles through metro Birmingham, Alabama. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report about the unauthorized use of a vehicle over the weekend. Bessemer police spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon with an 11-year-old girl and another girl believed to be 11 or 12 inside. A chase that reached speeds of 80 mph went up Interstate 59 and ended when the truck wound up in a ditch in Argo. State police say neither child was hurt. Both are in custody awaiting transfer to the Department of Human Resources. 

