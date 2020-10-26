Andrés Cantor to receive US Soccer Hall media award

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Andrés Cantor has won the Colin Jose Media Award given annually by the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Cantor is famous for his screams of “Goooooaaal!” during soccer broadcasts. He will receive the award at next year’s induction ceremony that will include former U.S. captain Carlos Bocanegra, who was elected this year, and anyone elected in 2021. Cantor is lead announcer for Telemundo Deportes. He has worked the last eight men’s World Cups, the last two Women’s World Cups and several Olympics going back to 1984. The award honors print and electronic media and media relations professionals who specialize in U.S. soccer. It is named for the historian emeritus of the Frisco, Texas-based Hall.