Virus is pummeling Europe’s eateries — and winter is coming

HEIKRUIS, Belgium (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is surging across Europe with renewed force and, with winter coming, its restaurant industry is struggling. The spring lockdowns were already devastating for many, and now a new set of restrictions is dealing a second blow. Some governments have ordered restaurants to closed. Others have imposed restrictions like curfews and social distancing curtailing how they operate. More than just jobs and revenue are at stake — restaurants lie at the heart of European life. Successful restaurants have always had to adapt quickly to changes in the public mood — but never has there been a challenge like the coronavirus pandemic.