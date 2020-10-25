Ukraine’s local elections test leader and his young party

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are voting in local elections that are considered a test for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The former comedian who took office last year vowing to bring peace, uproot endemic corruption and shore up a worsening economy. Since his landslide win last year, Zelenskiy’s popularity has dwindled steadily while living standards have continued to plummet, corruption has remained widespread and international efforts to negotiate a settlement to the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine have stalled. Surveys have indicated that candidates from the president’s Servant of the People party will likely perform poorly in Sunday’s races for mayor and municipal councils. Balloting will not be held in areas of eastern Ukraine that are controlled by Russia-backed separatists.