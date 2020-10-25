TRACKING: Light snow through Monday morning

This Evening: So far, most of the snow has fallen north of highway 20 with little impact on the roads. The current radar trends show the light snow moving northeast, keeping the best chance for snow north of highway 20 through this evening.

Tonight: The chance for on and off, scattered light snow will drop south late this evening and through Monday morning. Temperatures drop down into the mid and upper 20s tonight which may lead to some slick roads (especially bridges and overpasses) through the Monday morning commute. Winds will be in from the north at 5 to 15 mph so blowing snow is not a concern.

Monday: The light snow will dry up by noon with some partial PM clearing possible. Overall accumulations should be light, ranging from a trace to 1” for much of the area and 1-2” along and near highway 18 in the north. Most accumulations will be seen on elevated surfaces.

Despite some clearing in the afternoon, highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be north northwesterly at 5 to 15 mph.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday night, and a light wind, temperatures will take a dip into the upper teens and low 20s in spots.

Tuesday/Wednesday: We get more sunshine with partly cloudy skies but temperatures stay chilly on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. We return to the upper 40s by Wednesday.

Thursday: Skies become mostly cloudy as rain threatens to move in to our southern counties late Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Halloween Weekend: Sunny skies return Friday and Halloween with highs surging back into the 50s. Lows should be in the mid 30s Halloween night. We look to stay in the 50s through the rest of the weekend and early next week with plenty of sun.