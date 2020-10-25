TRACKING: A snowy and cooler end to the weekend

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with snow possible for our northern and western counties. Those living in the south and east have a chance at a rain/snow mix. Light accumulations are expected, which can make roads slick. Temperatures today will be in the 30s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Any rain will transition to light snow overnight tonight. Temperatures will be in the 20s.

Monday: A few snow showers will continue through the morning, but should push out of Eastern Iowa by the afternoon. Road conditions may still be slick Monday morning. Mostly cloudy skies will be leftover. When this system moves out, those living in the north and west could see a total of three inches of snow, while those living in the south could see up to an inch. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies linger through Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the teens to low 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies remain for Tuesday. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s.

Temperatures gradually rise through the week as we approach Halloween. This holiday weekend looks warmer than what we’ve seen over the past few days, with temperatures in the low 50s.