Tear gas fired as thousands mark one year of Iraq protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Thousands of Iraqi protesters have taken to the streets to mark one year since mass anti-government demonstrations swept Baghdad and Iraq’s south. Police fired tear gas Sunday in central Baghdad to stop protesters from crossing strategic bridges into the Green Zone. a spokesman for the prime minister says some protesters have hurled molotov cocktails, and at least 43 security forces were injured. Security and medical officials say at least six protesters are also injured. Sunday’s protests renewed demands for an end to corruption by Iraq’s political establishment. The movement has been largely dormant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and a violent crackdown by Iraqi security forces and militia groups.