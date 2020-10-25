Thai protesters rally ahead of parliamentary debate

BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of pro-democracy protesters have gathered in Thailand’s capital again, seeking to keep up pressure on the government a day ahead of a special session of Parliament called to try to ease political tensions. The rally took place Sunday at the busy Rajprasong intersection, in the heart of Bangkok’s shopping district. Few protesters turned out in the first hour of the rally, but their numbers later swelled to several thousand, who listened to rude denunciations of the government in chants, speeches and even songs. The rally was called Saturday night after Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ignored the protesters’ deadline to step down.