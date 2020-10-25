Suspected migrant smuggler dies while evading Greek police

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A man described by Greek police as most likely a migrant trafficker has been killed while trying to avoid a police checkpoint in the north of the country. Police said the man was stopped on a country road some distance from the Greek-Turkish border, sped away at a high speed when he spotted the checkpoint and crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man was arrested after he also tried to evade the checkpoint and drove into a flock of sheep, killing six sheep and a sheepdog. The separate incidents occurred Saturday, but police announced them Sunday.