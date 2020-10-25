The transition seasons, fall and spring, pose many challenges to forecasters including wild temperature swings, more variability in highs and lows, and differing precipitation types. This comes as the northern hemisphere is tilting away from the sun, resulting in shortening days and less incoming solar energy, thus cooling temperatures.

One challenge of forecasting this time of the year is trying to nail down precipitation types. For example, temperatures were slightly above freezing in Cedar Falls but we still saw a few snow flakes today. This happened because the air above the surface was cold enough to produce snow and the warm temperatures near the surface were too shallow to melt that snow.

Light snow in Cedar Falls this afternoon. Watch the temp fall as the snow flies!

Systems like this can produce anything from freezing rain to rain/snow to sleet or any of the above combined. It all depends on the temperature profile of the atmosphere and near the surface.

A chart we look at to determine the temperature profile of the atmosphere. This is observed via weather balloon. This sounding from Davenport was taken this morning, showing temperatures above and below freezing at various points in the atmosphere.

For example, rain occurs when the warm layer near the surface is thick enough or warm enough to completely melt snow (most precipitation starts as snow, even in the summer).

Snow is obviously the opposite case where the entire temperature profile with height is below freezing.

Sleet happens when the precipitation, which starts off frozen, moves through a layer of warm air, which melts the ice into a raindrop. If there is a thick layer of cold air just above the surface, this raindrop can freeze into ice (sleet).

Freezing rain happens when the ice moves through a warm layer and melts into rain. If there is a shallow layer of freezing temperatures just at the surface, the rain will land and then refreeze, coating things in a layer of ice.

There are rarely perfect, uniform situations in the atmosphere and that's why you can get a mixture of different things when you have layers of air around the freezing point of 32°.