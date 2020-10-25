Polish women enter churches to protest abortion restriction

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Women’s rights activists furious over a tightening of Poland’s already restrictive abortion law have staged protests outside and inside churches to mixed reviews. A video posted Sunday from one city showed young women surrounding a priest and yelling at him to “Go back to the church” and to “F—- off.” The actions followed a ruling on Thursday by Poland’s constitutional court that declared that aborting fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional. The ruling will result in a near-complete ban on abortion. The scene of angry young women entering churches and confronting priests with obscenities signals a dramatic historical change in Poland, where the Roman Catholic Church has been venerated for centuries as the highest authority.