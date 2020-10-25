Oct. 25: 1,312 new cases, 260 recoveries, 5 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,312 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 115,775.

The state's website says that of the 115,775 people who have tested positive, 87,709 have recovered. This is 260 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The number of active positive cases in the state is 28,066.

The state is reporting 5 additional deaths within this time frame, leaving the state's death toll at 1,634.

There were 85 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 541, which is down from 545. Of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU and 42 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, there's been 5,010 new tests given and a total of 936,811 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing new data at 10 a.m. Saturday. There were 87 more positive cases for a total of 6,220 cases in the county. There were 21 more recoveries, leaving a total of 4,410. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 98 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.1 percent.

LINN COUNTY

According to the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there were 46 new positive cases, leaving a total of 5,375 reported cases since 10 a.m. Saturday. There were no additional recoveries, leaving a total of 4,034 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 135 deaths. There are 18 current hospitalizations in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 8.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 34 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 5,829 reported cases. There have been 21 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 5,125 recoveries. A total of 45,831 have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 30 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 5.8 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 81 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 5,156 reported cases. There were 25 more recoveries reported for a total of 3,318. A total of 35,661 people have been tested. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 57 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 15.5 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Saturday here.