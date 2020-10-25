Occupants forced out of home after Marion house fire

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Marion Fire Department says four people were forced out of their home due to a structure fire on Sunday.

Crews were called to 2895 15th Ave. around 3 p.m. for a report of a basement fire, which firefighters confirmed on arrival. It took crews roughly an hour to control the fire.

All four occupants of the home and two of four pets were able to get out before crews arrived. Firefighters were able to save the two other pets during a search of the first floor.

The fire remains under investigation. Cedar Rapids Fire assisted with the incident. The Red Cross is helping locate temporary housing for those affected.