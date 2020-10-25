Iowa City house fire causes $50,000 in damages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - Around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Potomac Drive.

First responders observed fire exteneded into the attic of the home. Fire crews entered the home, and had the fire under control after 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the garage and attic of the house.

The damage to the home is estimated at $50,000. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Off-duty Iowa City Fire Department personnel were called back to staff stations. Iowa City Fire Department was assisted by Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communication Center and MidAmerican Energy.