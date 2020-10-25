France says stop boycott calls; Erdogan ups Macron insults

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have denounced Turkish “propaganda” against France that they said was aimed at fanning hate at home and abroad and say calls to boycott French products need to cease immediately. Meanwhile, the president of Turkey took a second swipe at French President Emmanuel Macron a day after saying that Macron needed his head examined for condoning caricatures of the prophet of Islam. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that the French leader “is a case, and he really must be examined.” The French Foreign Ministry says its diplomats are asking countries where boycotts were being organized or hate calls issued not to back them, and to provide assurances for the safety of French citizens.