Former Cedar Rapids police chief dies in Florida plane crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)- Former Cedar Rapids Police Chief Greg Graham was killed in a plane crash Sunday morning in Florida. Graham served as chief in the "City of Five Seasons" from June 2008 to January 2012.

He left the department to become the police chief in Ocala, Florida, a position he held until his death Sunday.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department reflected on Graham's influence within the department over facebook Sunday eveing.

"Chief Graham had an immediate impact on the Cedar Rapids Police Department and Cedar Rapids community, helping guide rescue and response efforts to the Flood of 2008 when floodwaters overwhelmed the community from June 11-13," the department wrote on facebook.

"With a strong focus on community policing, Chief Graham initiated several policing programs including the school resource officer program during his time as Chief in Cedar Rapids," the statement continues.

According to the Ocala Star-Banner, Chief Graham had recently obtained his pilot's license.