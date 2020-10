Donald Trump, Jr.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, will be visiting Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Oct. 27 to host a 'Make America Great Again!' rally.

The event will take place at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, with doors opening at 5 p.m. The rally will start at 6:30 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously scheduled to speak at a 'Make America Great Again!' event in Dubuque on Oct. 22, but it was called off.