Delta has banned 460 people from flying for not following mask policy

(CNN) — Delta Airlines has banned more than 400 people from flying for not following its mask policy.

In a new memo to employees, Delta's CEO said 460 people are on its 'no-fly' list for refusing to comply with the company's mask requirement.

Delta began requiring that passengers wear masks on flights on May 4 and said the policy is to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew members.

All major airlines now mandate that passengers wear masks in the absence of any new regulations from the federal government.